Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Stars – 11/18/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (6-8-2) at STARS (11-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Anaheim recalled Colangelo, a forward, and Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
  • MacTavish, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

  • Dallas will use the same lines and defensive pairings from its 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

