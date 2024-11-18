Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Stars – 11/18/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (6-8-2) at STARS (11-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Anaheim recalled Colangelo, a forward, and Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

MacTavish, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

Dallas will use the same lines and defensive pairings from its 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Latest for THW: