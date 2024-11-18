Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canadiens – 11/18/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-7-2) at CANADIENS (6-10-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, RDS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Travis Dermott — Josh Brown

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Nurse will miss 5-10 days, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. The defenseman was injured on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Reaves was suspended five games.

Josh Brown will play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, and the Oilers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield — Jake Evans — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Savard returns after he was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury for a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Laine, a forward, was on the ice before an optional morning skate.

