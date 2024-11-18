Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canadiens – 11/18/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (9-7-2) at CANADIENS (6-10-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, RDS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- Nurse will miss 5-10 days, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. The defenseman was injured on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Reaves was suspended five games.
- Josh Brown will play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, and the Oilers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Cole Caufield — Jake Evans — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Savard returns after he was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury for a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
- Laine, a forward, was on the ice before an optional morning skate.
