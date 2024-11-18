Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canadiens – 11/18/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-7-2) at CANADIENS (6-10-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, RDS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Nurse will miss 5-10 days, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. The defenseman was injured on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Reaves was suspended five games.
  • Josh Brown will play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, and the Oilers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards. 

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Cole Caufield — Jake Evans — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

  • Savard returns after he was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury for a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
  • Laine, a forward, was on the ice before an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner