Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Flyers – 11/18/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (9-9-0) at FLYERS (8-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly– Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Kevin Mandolese

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan

Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Georgiev, a goalie, was on the ice after morning skate; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13 on Sunday, and Mandolese was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League.

Kylington will play after being a healthy scratch for six games.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Helge Grans — Erik Johnson

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Ersson, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Grans was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and could make his NHL debut.

