Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Flyers – 11/18/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (9-9-0) at FLYERS (8-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly– Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Kevin Mandolese
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan
Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
- Georgiev, a goalie, was on the ice after morning skate; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13 on Sunday, and Mandolese was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League.
- Kylington will play after being a healthy scratch for six games.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Helge Grans — Erik Johnson
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- Ersson, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday.
- Grans was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and could make his NHL debut.
