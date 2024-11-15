Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Avalanche – 11/15/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (10-4-1) at AVALANCHE (9-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report:

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Trent Miner

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Nichushkin will make his season debut; he was reinstated after being in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.

Drouin and Wood each will return after an upper-body injury; Drouin missed 16 games and Wood missed seven.

Georgiev is day to day; the goalie did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Friday.

Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Annunen.

Latest for THW: