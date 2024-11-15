Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Avalanche – 11/15/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (10-4-1) at AVALANCHE (9-8-0)
9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report:
- The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Trent Miner
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
- Nichushkin will make his season debut; he was reinstated after being in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.
- Drouin and Wood each will return after an upper-body injury; Drouin missed 16 games and Wood missed seven.
- Georgiev is day to day; the goalie did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Friday.
- Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Annunen.
