Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Flames – 11/15/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-9-3) at FLAMES (8-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Jonathan Marchesssault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Luke Evangelista — Jusso Parssinen — Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

  • The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
  • Saros is likely to start after Wedgewood made 31 saves at Edmonton.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report:

  • The Flames conducted an optional morning skate Friday.
  • Zary will play center for the first time this season.
  • Bean is expected to play in place of Barrie after being a healthy scratch in six of the past seven games.

