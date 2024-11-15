Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Flames – 11/15/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-9-3) at FLAMES (8-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Jonathan Marchesssault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Luke Evangelista — Jusso Parssinen — Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
- Saros is likely to start after Wedgewood made 31 saves at Edmonton.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Defeat Predators 3-2 in Overtime as McDavid Gets 1,000th Career Point
- Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 11/14/24
- Flames Have Potential Center Ice Trade Target on the Predators
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report:
- The Flames conducted an optional morning skate Friday.
- Zary will play center for the first time this season.
- Bean is expected to play in place of Barrie after being a healthy scratch in six of the past seven games.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Have Potential Center Ice Trade Target on the Predators
- Canadiens GM Kent Hughes Has the Flames in a Tough Spot
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-1 Loss to the Canucks