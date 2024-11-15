Projected Lineup for the Penguins vs Blue Jackets – 11/15/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin

Matthew Nieto — Noel Acciari — Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk — Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Owen Pickering

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)

Status report

St. Ivany replaces Letang, a defenseman who will miss his first game this season.

Nieto will make his season debut; he has not played since Nov. 30, 2023, when he sustained a left knee injury that led to reconstructive MCL surgery in May. He will replaced Lizotte, a forward who left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday after being hit in the face with a puck on a shot by O’Connor.

Jarry will make his first start since Oct. 16; he was recalled Nov. 9 following a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Kent Johnson, a forward, practiced for a second straight day and will make the trip for games at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Harris replaces defenseman Jack Johnson.

