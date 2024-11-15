Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Utah HC – 11/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-4-2) at UTAH (7-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Ben Hutton
Kaeden Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Status report
- The Golden Knights are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday.
- McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract ($3.65 million annual value) that begins next season.
- Vegas assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goalie Akira Schmid to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.
