Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Utah HC – 11/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-4-2) at UTAH (7-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Ben Hutton
Kaeden Korczak

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday.
  • McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract ($3.65 million annual value) that begins next season.
  • Vegas assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goalie Akira Schmid to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

  • Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

