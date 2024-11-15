Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Utah HC – 11/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Ben Hutton

Kaeden Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday.

McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract ($3.65 million annual value) that begins next season.

Vegas assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goalie Akira Schmid to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: