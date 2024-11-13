Projected Lines for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 11/13/14

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brock McGinn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen — Jackson LaCombe

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Fabbri, a forward, and Fowler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Wednesday; Fabbri was injured in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and Fowler will miss his third straight game.

McTavish, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game.

Harkins and Helleson, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Ducks placed goalie James Reimer on waivers Tuesday and he was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

