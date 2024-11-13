Projected Lines for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 11/13/14

by

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-2) at DUCKS (5-7-2)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brock McGinn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen — Jackson LaCombe

Lukas Dostal
John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body)

  • Fabbri, a forward, and Fowler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Wednesday; Fabbri was injured in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and Fowler will miss his third straight game.
  • McTavish, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game.
  • Harkins and Helleson, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
  • The Ducks placed goalie James Reimer on waivers Tuesday and he was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

CategoriesColumnEditor PicksInjury ReportProjected LineupsStarting GoaliesTagsNHL Starting Lineups

Avalanche’s 5 Biggest Talking Points So Far This Season

Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Penguins – 11/13/24