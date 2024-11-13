Projected Lines for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 11/13/14

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-2) at DUCKS (5-7-2)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brock McGinn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen — Jackson LaCombe
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body)
- Fabbri, a forward, and Fowler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Wednesday; Fabbri was injured in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and Fowler will miss his third straight game.
- McTavish, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game.
- Harkins and Helleson, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
- The Ducks placed goalie James Reimer on waivers Tuesday and he was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
