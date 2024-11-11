Projected Lines for the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights – 11/11/14

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (10-3-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes recalled Jost, a forward, and Smith, a defenseman from Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Status report
- The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate.
- Korczak enters the lineup for Hutton, a defenseman.
