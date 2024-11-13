Nylander’s Dismissive Remarks Hint Berube’s Rants Not Sinking In

Craig Berube’s fiery demeanor behind the Toronto Maple Leafs bench has been a hot topic of late, especially as the team struggles with consistency. As Tuesday’s game wore on and a shutout was coming at the hands of the Ottawa Senators, Berube’s explosive rant caught attention. He hasn’t been shy about expressing his frustration when the Leafs’ effort and execution falter, but there are already questions about whether his messaging is sinking in.

Look no further than the recent comments made by Maple Leafs’ star forward William Nylander. His positive, but slightly dismissive remarks about watching his coach explode seem to suggest it’s not something that registers all that much with the team.

Nylander Likes a Fiery Berube, But Is Anyone Listening?

In Toronto’s recent shutout loss, a 3-0 defeat marking only the second time in 17 games under Berube they’ve failed to score, Nylander was candid when asked about his coach’s outbursts. “I mean, you just hear him talking. I don’t see what he’s doing back there or whatever,” Nylander said. At first, you hear Nylander’s response to Berube’s losing his cool and focus in on the “you just hear him talking” and “whatever” and assume Nylander’s not listening. But, is that true?

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander added, “But I think it’s great, you know. Sometimes it’s called for, and the team needs a little bit of a wake-up call. That’s great.” These comments are a bit less concerning, suggesting that Nylander is listening and he believes the team needs a kick in the pants. It still doesn’t indicate whether Nylander is taking things seriously or not.

The irony is that Nylander’s comments and on-ice performance suggest he may be among those most prone to missing the message.

Nylander Is Among Those Slow To Adapt to Berube’s System

Nylander, who has reportedly been in regular dialogue with Berube about his ice time, committed a costly turnover at Ottawa’s blue line that led directly to the Senators’ first goal. Despite ongoing communication between coach and player, mistakes like that raise questions about whether Berube’s fiery approach is as effective as intended.

Related: NHL Rumors: Wild, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs

As Nylander complains about ice time and wanting to be out there more, his coach is looking for more responsibility. Berube has essentially brushed off Nylander’s complaining, suggesting he’s getting him out there plenty. And, if Nylander is treating the coach’s comments as though they are just the typical rantings of someone who is never happy with the team’s overall effort, how big of a worry is this? Is neither the coach nor the player listening to the other?

The Leafs’ defensive lapses and lack of urgency are a concern. Steve Simmons of The Toronto Sun even tweeted his disappointment, writing, “The way the Leafs are playing tonight, Craig Berube should pull his team instead of his goalie. Honest, this is midweek embarrassing for the Leafs.”

Berube Is Not Liking What He’s Seeing of Late

Berube’s blunt postgame assessment of the team’s performance didn’t hold back. He noted that the Leafs lacked control and intensity. “We got out-skated. They wanted it more than us. That’s the bottom line,” he said.

Still, while some players like Nylander publicly back Berube’s fiery approach, the jury is out on whether his animated style is translating into actual teachable lessons or learning moments. If they aren’t, Berube’s frustration will only continue to grow. Then what?