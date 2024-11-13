Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Penguins – 11/13/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

Lyon will not play Wednesday but could return in one of the final three games of a four-game road trip, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice Tuesday; The goalie last played Oct. 30, allowing six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

More from THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier — Sam Poulin — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Jarry will be active for the first time since being recalled Saturday from a conditioning assignment with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Poulin could make his season debut after forward Lars Eller was traded to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

More from THW: