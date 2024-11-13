Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Penguins – 11/13/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (6-7-1) at PENGUINS (6-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

  • Lyon will not play Wednesday but could return in one of the final three games of a four-game road trip, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice Tuesday; The goalie last played Oct. 30, allowing six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier — Sam Poulin — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

  • Jarry will be active for the first time since being recalled Saturday from a conditioning assignment with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
  • Poulin could make his season debut after forward Lars Eller was traded to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

