Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 11/13/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Connor Dewar

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Jani Hakanpaa

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Steeves, Simon Benoit

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Matthews is questionable to return; the center has missed four games.

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, could return after being activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday; he skated on the first pair with Rielly at practice Monday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Lars Eller

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Eller was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft; the forward is not expected to play.

Thompson becomes the first Capitals goalie to make consecutive starts this season.

Forward Michael Sgarbossa was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

