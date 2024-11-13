Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 11/13/24

by

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (9-6-2) at CAPITALS (10-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Connor Dewar
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Jani Hakanpaa
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Jake McCabe — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Steeves, Simon Benoit

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • Matthews is questionable to return; the center has missed four games.
  • The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
  • Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, could return after being activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday; he skated on the first pair with Rielly at practice Monday. 

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Lars Eller

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • Eller was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft; the forward is not expected to play.
  • Thompson becomes the first Capitals goalie to make consecutive starts this season.
  • Forward Michael Sgarbossa was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

