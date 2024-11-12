Alex Ovechkin Could Break Wayne Gretzky’s Goal Record in Early 2025

Alexander Ovechkin is no stranger to partying on the ice following a Washington Capitals goal. The 20-year NHL veteran has celebrated 10 times through 14 games this season, skyrocketing his regular-season career total to 863. According to ESPN’s projections, if his current production rate continues, the Capitals’ captain could smash Wayne Gretzky’s career regular-season goal mark of 894 towards the end of the season.

Ovechkin needs 31 goals to tie the record, while the ESPN model has forecasted an additional 49 goals to come in 2024-25. With the number of remaining goals needed for Ovechkin to reach Gretzky, the true countdown towards a new record could begin following the NHL Four Nations Faceoff in early 2025.

Alex Ovechkin Joins 700 – 700 Club in Late October

With his two assists against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 15, Ovechkin joined the 700-goal and 700-assists club that features some of the greatest names in the history of the sport.

Only five other NHL players have achieved that mark, and all are Hall-of-Famers or soon-to-be if they ever decide to hang up the skates. Former Capital Jaromir Jagr, 52, and Ovechkin, 39, represent the only active players in the sport who can claim this historic achievement. Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Marcel Dionne, and Phil Esposito are the others in this VIP section of the NHL’s best careers.

When asked about the feat, Ovechkin dismissed his place in history… for now. “When you play 20 years in hockey, I’m pretty sure you’ll get the same number,” Ovechkin claimed. “Yeah, it’s a pretty big number. Nice to be in that company. So, yeah, move forward.”

Slow Scoring Start to October for Ovechkin

It took some time for the seven-time All-Star to get his legs under him; Ovechkin started the season with two goals in the Capitals’ first seven games. The 39-year-old winger scored his first goal in game five, during a wild 6-5 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 19. Four days later, he celebrated on Capital One Arena ice for the first time this season in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After scoring no points against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 26, Ovechkin started his current hot streak in the dying days of the month, scoring twice against the New York Rangers in a 5-3 home win on Oct. 16. Two nights later, the first-overall pick from 2004 netted another goal and two assists in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens to close out the spooky season.

In nine October games, Ovechkin scored 5 goals and 10 points. However, he did not score a power-play goal during the month.

Five Goals in Five November Games for Ovechkin

While the Capitals have endured an uneven 3-2-0 start to November, the face of the franchise continued right where he left off at the end of October. In five games this month, Ovechkin has 5 goals and 8 points. The Russian superstar scored a goal in the opening three games of the month, extending a season-high five-game goal-scoring streak.

That scoring surge was briefly halted in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, but the team didn’t dwell on the loss, dismantling the St. Louis Blues by a touchdown the following evening. Ovechkin scored twice in an 8-1 offensive feast against the Blues on Saturday. The Capitals captain scored five goals through the available last half of the October schedule before matching those five goals in the first 50% of November games putting Ovechkin on a 10-goal per month pace. If that holds consistent, Ovechkin would be looking at 30-40 more goals this season with a chance to break Gretzky’s record early in 2025.

Upcoming Schedule is Favorable for Capitals Goal Scoring

Outside of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team’s upcoming schedule is favorable for Ovechkin to light the lamp. The Caps have two games looming against the Colorado Avalanche, who are near the NHL basement, averaging 3.81 goals allowed per game (GA/G). Sandwiched between the Avalanche games are matchups against the Golden Knights (3.20 GA/G, 18th) and the Utah Hockey Club (3.40 GA/G, 25th).

Ovechkin will lead the Capitals into battle against the Maple Leafs tomorrow at 7:30 pm EST at Capital One Arena before the team departs on a three-game West Coast road trip. The game can be found on ESPN+.