Friedman Has Doubts the Jets’ Defense Holds Up in the Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets are off to a stellar start this season, achieving the best opening in NHL history at 14-1-0 and showing no signs of slowing down. With star players performing at peak levels and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck proving once again why he’s among the league’s elite, the Jets are a formidable team.

Their recent games have shown that they are a well-coached roster with a high hockey IQ, solid teamwork, and plenty of individual talent. Despite their single loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they look like a team built to succeed in all areas. They are the best of the best thus far in the 2024-25 regular season.

Can the Jets Win the Stanley Cup?

But can they win the Stanley Cup? Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently addressed this question, sharing his insights on what the Jets need to keep up their impressive momentum and whether they have what it takes to go all the way.

On the FAN Hockey Show, Friedman discussed the Jets’ hot start to the season and whether they have what it takes to be a serious Stanley Cup contender. He addressed concerns about the Jets’ defense corps and highlighted the elements that either work in their favor or could hold them back.

Friedman’s Hesitation on Declaring the Jets Cup Contenders

Despite the Jets’ strong performance early in the season, Friedman expressed his reservations. He’s impressed by their record, but he’s waiting to see if they can maintain it long-term. One of his biggest concerns is the defense, as he believes the Jets may be relying too heavily on star goaltender Hellebuyck.

“When you look at them as a Stanley Cup contender, I still struggle with viewing them as that,” Friedman stated. He acknowledged that relying on Hellebuyck isn’t a problem in itself. He’s a talented goalie, but he questions if the team’s defensive depth can hold up under playoff pressures.

How Big Are the Jets Defensemen?

Here’s a chart showing the sizes of the Jets’ defensemen, including their ages and birthplaces.

No. Player Pos Shot Height Weight Age Birthplace 52 Dylan Coghlan D R 6’2″ 206 26 Duncan, BC 2 Dylan DeMelo D R 6’0″ 191 31 London, ON 24 Haydn Fleury D R 6’3″ 208 28 Carlyle, SK 6 Colin Miller D R 6’1″ 198 32 Sault Ste. Marie, ON 44 Josh Morrissey D R 6’0″ 195 29 Calgary, AB 4 Neal Pionk D R 6’0″ 186 29 Omaha, NE 54 Dylan Samberg D R 6’3″ 190 25 Saginaw, MN 64 Logan Stanley D R 6’7″ 228 26 Waterloo, ON

This lineup shows that the Jets’ defense corps features a mix of moderately-sized players, with Logan Stanley standing out as the largest at 6-foot-7 and 228 pounds.

The Importance of Big, Mobile Defensemen in the NHL

Friedman draws on recent Stanley Cup trends, pointing out that most recent champions have had strong, big, and mobile defense corps. He references teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers. All these teams built defensive pairings that made it challenging for opposing forwards to reach the net. According to Friedman, this has become the modern blueprint for playoff success.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Vladislav Namestnikov, Neal Pionk, and Dylan Samberg of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal.

(Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

“If you look at the last about seven or eight years of Stanley Cup champions, they’re all big, mobile defenses,” he explained. Friedman believes the Jets’ defense corps, while skilled, might not measure up physically to these past champions. The Jets’ roster does include some bigger players. However, it doesn’t have the depth of size seen in teams that have recently lifted the Stanley Cup.

Why the Jets’ Market Affects Their Roster Building

Friedman also considers the Jets’ market challenges, noting that Winnipeg isn’t always the most attractive destination for free agents. This reality means the Jets often have to make intelligent, calculated roster moves and minimize mistakes. Their history shows a tendency to go for it when they believe they have a strong team, but they need to be particular in their decisions due to limited free-agent appeal.

“It’s not the number-one destination in the NHL, so they have to make fewer mistakes,” he said. The Jets have made praiseworthy decisions over the years. Still, Friedman implies they might need to take some risks to bolster their defense if they’re serious about a Stanley Cup run.

The Bottom Line: Can the Jets Keep Momentum and Build a True Contender?

Friedman’s analysis leaves a lingering question: Is this Jets team as it stands enough to be a Stanley Cup contender, or will they need to make moves to improve their defense? Their impressive start to the season proves they have potential, but the playoffs demand a high level of physicality and depth on the blue line.

If the Jets continue to perform well, they might feel forced to strengthen their defensive corps, perhaps following the model that recent champions have used so effectively. We’ll see how this unfolds as the season continues.