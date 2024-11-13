Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Utah HC – 11/13/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (11-3-0) at UTAH (6-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Seth Jarvis, Frederik Andersen
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah held an optional skate Wednesday after practicing Tuesday.
- Bjugstad will skate on Utah’s top line with Keller and Schmaltz.
