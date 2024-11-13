Meet the Newest Member of Utah HC: Archie

With the Utah Hockey Club going 1-2-1 on their most recent road trip and with an important three-game homestand coming up, management has decided to make an addition to the team. Only, it’s maybe not what most expected as they make way for their newest member: Archie the dog.

Meet Archie

Archie is a 13-week-old black Labrador Retriever. Named after Utah’s iconic national park: the Arches National Park located near Moab, UT, Archie will eventually become a service dog. The puppy is the embodiment of the new partnership between Utah, America’s VetDog, and America First Credit Union.

Related: Utah Buzz: Sergachev, Iginla & More

Archie will go through 14-16 months of basic training and socialization with members of Utah’s staff and fans by appearing at team events and games starting on Nov. 15 when Utah takes on the Vegas Golden Knights which happens to be Military Appreciation Night. Fans will get to learn more about his journey during a meet and greet on the concourse that night.

This marks another action that Utah has taken to make an impact in their community. It shows how willing the team is to give back early in their existence.

“Utah Hockey Club has been committed to making a meaningful impact in our community since day one,” said Kari Larson, senior vice president of community relations for Utah Hockey Club. “Our partnership with America’s VetDogs and America First Credit Union to raise Archie is a meaningful way to honor and give back to a veteran or first responder who has served our country. We can’t wait for our players, fans, and community members to meet Archie and be a part of this important journey together.”

Archie’s Mission

After being trained, Archie will head back to America’s VetDogs’ campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his service dog training. After he completes that, Archie will be matched with a veteran, active duty service member, or a first responder with disabilities at no cost.

Archie, Utah Hockey Club (Photo credit: Utah Hockey Club PR)

“America’s VetDogs is proud to partner with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union to co-raise Archie during the team’s inaugural NHL season,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are deeply grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their unwavering support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation’s veterans and first responders.”

It usually costs more than $50,000 to breed, train, raise, and place only one service dog. However, America’s VetDogs does it all for no cost. Funding comes from outside organizations and clubs like Utah.

Utah’s players are no strangers to dogs. Alex Kerfoot has a mini Australian Lab named Coconut, Nick Bjugstad has a Shih Tzu Maltese named Milo, and perhaps the most famous of them all: Lawson Crouse’s French Bulldog named Butter Pig.

Archie has already started to get acclimated to the team after giving Karel Vejmelka some licks while the whole team was participating in the 22 in 22 challenge on Veterans Day, an event created to raise awareness surrounding the military suicide crisis. It’s yet another action where Utah has helped its new community.

As Utah looks towards its tough three straight games at the Delta Center, they’re hoping they can break out of the losing slump they’ve been in as of late. Perhaps their newest furry fan in the stands will be a good luck charm moving forward.