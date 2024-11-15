Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Ducks – 11/15/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (7-7-1) at DUCKS (5-8-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte
Injured: None
Status report
- Lyon will start after not being available for five games because of a lower-body injury.
- The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Johansson enters the lineup for Holl, a defenseman.
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)
Status report:
- Vaakanainen, a defenseman, was injured in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
- Helleson will make his season debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he last played an NHL game on April 13, 2023.
