Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Ducks – 11/15/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: None

Status report

Lyon will start after not being available for five games because of a lower-body injury.

The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Johansson enters the lineup for Holl, a defenseman.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Status report:

Vaakanainen, a defenseman, was injured in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Helleson will make his season debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he last played an NHL game on April 13, 2023.

