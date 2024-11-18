Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 11/18/24

by

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (6-9-2) at BRUINS (8-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)

Status report

  • Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he expects to make lineup changes but didn’t disclose specifics.
  • Kent Johnson, a forward, is close to returning but will miss his 14th straight game.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jeffrey Viel — John Beecher — Tyler Johnson

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Jonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Mark Kastelic (lower body)

Status report

  • Peeke will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Tyler Johnson is also expected to return after missing two games for “family reasons.”
  • Viel was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner