Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 11/18/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)

Status report

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he expects to make lineup changes but didn’t disclose specifics.

Kent Johnson, a forward, is close to returning but will miss his 14th straight game.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jeffrey Viel — John Beecher — Tyler Johnson

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Jonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Mark Kastelic (lower body)

Status report

Peeke will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.

Tyler Johnson is also expected to return after missing two games for “family reasons.”

Viel was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW: