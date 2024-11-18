Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Bruins – 11/18/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (6-9-2) at BRUINS (8-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek
Injured: Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)
Status report
- Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he expects to make lineup changes but didn’t disclose specifics.
- Kent Johnson, a forward, is close to returning but will miss his 14th straight game.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jeffrey Viel — John Beecher — Tyler Johnson
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Jonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Mark Kastelic (lower body)
Status report
- Peeke will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.
- Tyler Johnson is also expected to return after missing two games for “family reasons.”
- Viel was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.
