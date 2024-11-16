Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/16/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (6-8-2) at CANADIENS (5-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
- Otherwise, the Blue Jackets will use the same lineup.
- Kent Johnson will not play; the forward is on Columbus’ two-game trip that wraps up at the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Cole Caufield — Jake Evans — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Barron will play his first game Oct. 31; he was scratched the past six games and has played once in the past 10 after missing three games because of an upper-body injury from Oct. 26-29.
- Gallagher did not take part in the morning skate to have treatments but will play.
- Harvey-Pinard, a forward, skated in Gallagher’s place on the third line during the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but has not been cleared to return.
- Struble, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
