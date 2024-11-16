Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blue Jackets – 11/16/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Otherwise, the Blue Jackets will use the same lineup.

Kent Johnson will not play; the forward is on Columbus’ two-game trip that wraps up at the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield — Jake Evans — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Barron will play his first game Oct. 31; he was scratched the past six games and has played once in the past 10 after missing three games because of an upper-body injury from Oct. 26-29.

Gallagher did not take part in the morning skate to have treatments but will play.

Harvey-Pinard, a forward, skated in Gallagher’s place on the third line during the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but has not been cleared to return.

Struble, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Latest for THW: