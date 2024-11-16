Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Sharks – 11/16/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (5-10-3) at PENGUINS (6-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Carl Grundstrom — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Jake Walman — Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)
Status report
- Sturm, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday.
- Walman will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Former Jets on New Teams: Checking in on 2024 Departures
- Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Rangers – 11/14/24
- Sharks Relying on Vanecek and Blackwood for Better and for Worse
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Valtteri Puustinen
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Matt Grzelcyk — Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Owen Pickering
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)
Status report
- Letang, a defenseman, did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.
- The Penguins did not hold a morning skate.
Latest for THW: