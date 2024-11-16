Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Sharks – 11/16/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (5-10-3) at PENGUINS (6-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Jake Walman — Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)

Status report

Sturm, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Walman will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi — Drew O’Connor — Sam Poulin

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk — Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Owen Pickering

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)

Status report

Letang, a defenseman, did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate.

