Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Hurricanes – 11/16/24

The Carolina Hurricanes face the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (8-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TVAS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Noah Gregor

Injured: None

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate.

Perron will return after missing 11 games because of health emergencies before and after the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, on Oct. 27.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov was a limited participant at the morning skate; the goalie is likely to play against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Andersen, a goalie who has not played since Oct. 26, will be out “way longer” than week to week and could need surgery, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Jarvis, a forward who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Perets was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.

