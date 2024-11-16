Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Hurricanes – 11/16/24

The Carolina Hurricanes face the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (8-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TVAS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Noah Gregor
Injured: None
Status report
- The Senators did not hold a morning skate.
- Perron will return after missing 11 games because of health emergencies before and after the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, on Oct. 27.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
- Kochetkov was a limited participant at the morning skate; the goalie is likely to play against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
- Andersen, a goalie who has not played since Oct. 26, will be out “way longer” than week to week and could need surgery, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
- Jarvis, a forward who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
- Perets was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.
