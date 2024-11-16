Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Panthers – 11/16/24

JETS (15-2-0) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)
The Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- Gadjovich, a forward, will be scratched in favor of Samoskevich; although not injured, Panthers coach Paul Maurice joked Gadjovich has a “sore paw” after getting into two fights against the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week.
