Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Panthers – 11/16/24

JETS (15-2-0) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)

The Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Gadjovich, a forward, will be scratched in favor of Samoskevich; although not injured, Panthers coach Paul Maurice joked Gadjovich has a “sore paw” after getting into two fights against the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week.

