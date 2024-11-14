Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Devils – 11/14/24

The Florida Panthers face the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (11-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Other than Allen starting, the Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Panthers on Tuesday.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Status report
- Bennett, who missed Tuesday with an upper-body injury, is expected to return.
- Florida will tweak its top three forward lines, most notably moving Boqvist to left wing on the second line.
