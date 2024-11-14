Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Devils – 11/14/24

The Florida Panthers face the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (11-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Other than Allen starting, the Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Panthers on Tuesday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Bennett, who missed Tuesday with an upper-body injury, is expected to return.

Florida will tweak its top three forward lines, most notably moving Boqvist to left wing on the second line.

