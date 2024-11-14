Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Lightning – 11/14/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-1-0) at LIGHTNING (7-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)

Status report:

Heinola, a defenseman, is taking part in full skates wearing a regular jersey.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jon Cooper said.

Point remains day to day and will miss his third straight game; the center did not practice Wednesday and skated on his own Thursday.

Latest for THW: