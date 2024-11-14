Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Lightning – 11/14/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-1-0) at LIGHTNING (7-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)
Status report:
- Heinola, a defenseman, is taking part in full skates wearing a regular jersey.
Latest for THW:
- What’s Behind the Winnipeg Jets’ Incredible 15-1-0 Start?
- Jets’ First Line Going From Liability to Strength
- Jets Double Up Rangers 6-3 in Back-and-Forth Battle of NHL Heavyweights
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Status report
- The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jon Cooper said.
- Point remains day to day and will miss his third straight game; the center did not practice Wednesday and skated on his own Thursday.
Latest for THW: