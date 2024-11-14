Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Lightning – 11/14/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-1-0) at LIGHTNING (7-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)

Status report:

  • Heinola, a defenseman, is taking part in full skates wearing a regular jersey.

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

  • The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jon Cooper said.
  • Point remains day to day and will miss his third straight game; the center did not practice Wednesday and skated on his own Thursday.

