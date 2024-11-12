Projected Lineups for Devils vs Panthers – 11/12/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Florida Panthers tonight (Nov. 12) at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (10-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-3-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Noesen and Mercer will flip spots on the right side of the Devils’ first and third lines.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

