Projected Lineups for Devils vs Panthers – 11/12/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Florida Panthers tonight (Nov. 12) at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (10-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-3-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Noesen and Mercer will flip spots on the right side of the Devils’ first and third lines.
Latest for THW:
- New Jersey Devils’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25
- Devils Unable to Solve Sharks, Shut Out by Mackenzie Blackwood 1-0
- Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Devils – 11/10/24
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Status report
- The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Panthers – 11/9/24
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Predators – 11/7/24
- Panthers’ Draftee Stepan Zvyagin Loaned to Kunlun Red Star