Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blues – 11/12/24

The Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (7-7-2) at BLUES (7-8-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
- Geekie will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Ducks
- Bruins Sending Down Poitras Is the Wrong Decision
- Bruins’ Korpisalo Addition Proving Worth the Risk
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
- Mathieu Joseph will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW: