Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blues – 11/12/24

The Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (7-7-2) at BLUES (7-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Geekie will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

Mathieu Joseph will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW: