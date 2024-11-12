Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Rangers – 11/12/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (14-1-0) at RANGERS (9-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body), Ville Heinola (lower body)
Status report
- Stanley, a defenseman, did not accompany the Jets on their road trip and will not play in the next three games, coach Scott Arniel said. Arniel said Stanley’s injury is something he has been playing through for the past two weeks and Winnipeg decided to shut him down for the time being.
- Fleury will take Stanley’s place in the Jets lineup.
- Heinola skated in a regular practice jersey for the first time this season; the defenseman has yet to make his 2024-25 debut; Arniel said Heinola is good to practice but it’s unclear when he will be ready to play in a game.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
- Lindgren took part in the Rangers morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing practice Monday for maintenance.
