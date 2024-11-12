Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Oilers – 11/12/24

The New York Islanders take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (6-6-3) at OILERS (7-7-1)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Scott Mayfield — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (head), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
- The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will not make any lineup changes following a 7-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
