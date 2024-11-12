Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Oilers – 11/12/24

The New York Islanders take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (6-6-3) at OILERS (7-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Scott Mayfield — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (head), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will not make any lineup changes following a 7-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

