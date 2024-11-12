How Will Cuylle’s Growth Impacts the Rangers’ Future

In just his second full NHL season, Will Cuylle has emerged as a pivotal player for the New York Rangers, showcasing a maturity and consistency that belie his experience. With four goals and five assists over the first 13 games, Cuylle has become one of the team’s most reliable forwards, proving he can make an impact game after game, especially at even strength. His development this season marks a significant step forward, positioning him as a vital piece of the Rangers’ forward group.

A Dominant Trio at Five-on-Five

Cuylle has spent much of the season playing alongside Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, forming the Rangers’ most effective line at five-on-five. Together, they’ve controlled 63.7% of the expected goals when on the ice, dominating possession and generating high-quality scoring chances. The trio has also been remarkably effective on the scoreboard, contributing to nine goals while allowing none in return.

Individually, Cuylle has registered 5.3 expected goals, suggesting he could have even more goals based on the chances he’s created. This line’s consistent control of play and Cuylle’s potential for even higher production have made them an invaluable asset. As Cuylle continues to develop, his impact alongside Kakko and Chytil could play a key role in the team’s success this season.

Cuylle’s Expanding Role and Impact

In his rookie season, Cuylle tallied 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 81 games—a benchmark he looks set to surpass significantly this season. While 13 games is a limited sample size, he’s currently on pace for 56 points. A fan favorite since his debut, Cuylle’s physicality and presence around the net have endeared him to Rangers supporters; he’s unafraid to get into the dirty areas, screen goalies, and create scoring chances for his teammates. Last season, he led the team in hits and appears ready to do so again, all while logging an increased average ice time of 13:53, up from 11:08 last season.

Balancing the Cap: Cuylle’s Next Contract

Cuylle is earning $828,333 this season, but he’ll become a restricted free agent after it ends, creating a challenging scenario for the Rangers’ already tight salary cap. With big contracts pending for key players like Igor Shesterkin and K’Andre Miller, and the need to add depth, the Rangers currently have around $25 million in cap space. Assuming Shesterkin’s anticipated contract takes up $11.5 million, as suggested by Kevin Weekes, that would leave $13.5 million to cover contracts for Miller, Cuylle, and other roster needs.

Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With an average of just $1.5 million to spend per player across nine spots, including a top-six right winger (possibly Reilly Smith), a middle-six right winger (Kakko), two fourth-line wingers, a top-four defenseman, a sixth or seventh defenseman, and a backup goalie, the Rangers have limited financial flexibility. Miller alone is expected to require $5-6 million, leaving little room for maneuvering unless a high-value contract is moved. This cap crunch makes Cuylle’s next contract a critical factor in the Rangers’ offseason plans.

Cuylle’s next contract will depend heavily on his performance for the remainder of the season. Should his production dip slightly, his deal could land in the $3- to $5-million range; however, if he maintains his current pace toward a 56-point season, his market value could soar beyond that. Given their cap constraints, the Rangers will likely need to opt for a shorter-term bridge deal to keep Cuylle’s cap hit manageable. This situation highlights the challenges of balancing young talent contracts with established big contracts and serves as a cautionary reminder to teams about the long-term limitations imposed by no-trade and no-movement clauses.

Cuylle’s Role in the Rangers’ Future

As Cuylle continues to elevate his game, he’s not only becoming a core player for the Rangers but also a pivotal figure in their future roster-building strategy. His combination of physical play, offensive promise, and dependable two-way performance has cemented him as a fan favorite and a valuable asset. However, with his impending free agency and the Rangers’ cap constraints, the organization will face tough decisions to secure his services long-term. Cuylle’s contract situation underscores the balancing act the Rangers must perform to retain emerging talent while managing the financial demands of established stars. Regardless, Cuylle’s development this season signals a bright future, one that could see him as a mainstay in the Rangers’ lineup for years to come.