Islanders’ Roy & Oilers’ Knoblauch Proving Successful Coaching Can Come From Anywhere

The New York Islanders start a western road trip on Tuesday, Nov. 12 as they face the Edmonton Oilers. Both teams have stumbled out of the gate, hovering around the .500 mark a month into the season, but they are still in the hunt not just for playoff spots but also Cup contention. That can be credited in part to the coaches behind the bench.

Kris Knoblauch and Patrick Roy were hired last season as part of the surplus of midseason coaching changes. They’ve been two of the most successful coaches of that group with both bringing out the best in their rosters. Knoblauch and Roy have a lot of similarities notably, they have disciplined and balanced teams. However, they also prove that great coaches can come from anywhere and there is no exact science to finding the next great leader behind the bench.

Knoblauch Goes From AHL to NHL

The way Knoblauch went from the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Oilers to save their season and lead them to the Stanley Cup Final was a great story. He was hired a few games into the 2023-24 season and he balanced out the team but also got a veteran, star-studded lineup to buy into his system. By the time the playoffs rolled around, the Oilers weren’t the same offensive-minded team that was eliminated in previous years.

When coaches go from the AHL to the NHL, it’s hard for them to take over the locker room and have the players buy into their system. They go from coaching a group of young skaters who are developing to a group with more say and control in how the team operates. Knoblauch took over the Oilers and took a team that was playing without structure and had them winning with defense as well as great offense. That’s how the Wolf Pack played when he was their coach and the style translated to the NHL.

Knoblauch is one of the great coaches who reminds a lot of people that there are a lot of great coaches in the AHL who can be great at the NHL level. There are a few names who might be next, notably Todd Nelson, who led the Hersey Bears to the Calder Cup in 2023 and 2024, and Karl Taylor, the Milwaukee Admirals coach who won the 2024 AHL Coach of the Year.

Roy’s Path Back

Roy’s first stint as an NHL coach was with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 until 2016. It had its highs with the team finishing in first place in the 2013-14 season but had its lows as well with a bad ending. He brought energy and passion behind the bench but like a lot of motivational coaches, his voice eventually wore off on the players. Ironically, he was replaced by Jared Bednar who has a calm and collected presence behind the bench, something that allows the team to go through the peaks and valleys and ultimately, helped them win the Cup in 2022.

The journey back to the NHL required Roy to go to the junior level to find the ideal formula for success. In the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), balance is key to success. Teams can score but they also need to defend. It helped that Roy was a Hall of Fame goaltender back in the day and knows what it takes to help out a goaltender, but he also needed to allow the Quebec Remparts to play aggressively and pile on the goals as well. He did and it helped them win the Memorial Cup in 2023.

Patrick Roy, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When Roy was hired by the Islanders, he was ready to prove that he could be a great coach in the NHL. He took a team spiraling downward in the standings and helped them secure the third-best record in the Metropolitan Division and a playoff spot. While the roster is injury-plagued this season and not playing well, Roy has kept them in the middle of the Metropolitan Division as he continues to get the best out of the group.

Why Roy & Knoblauch Are What Front Offices Are Looking for

A few years back, everyone was looking for the next Bednar. He won at every level (from ECHL to AHL to NHL) but he was able to connect with the players and have a team playing at a different speed. The Avalanche outscored teams and they allowed their skill and aggressive play to overwhelm opponents in their 2022 Cup run.

It’s why Lane Lambert, Martin St. Louis, Luke Richardson, and Jay Woodcroft were all hired. They connected with the players and had their teams playing at a fast pace. Fast forward and two of those coaches have been fired and the other two are on the hot seat.

Now, we are seeing front offices that are looking to hire the next Roy or Knoblauch. They want a coach that holds players accountable but also has them playing two-way hockey.

Rod Brind’Amour and Jon Cooper are the gold standard for head coaches. Likewise, Rick Tocchet won the Jack Adams last season while Paul Maurice led the Florida Panthers to a Stanley Cup title in 2024. Those coaches are exceptional and teams will look for ones with similar traits. Likewise, the next great coaches might look a lot like Knoblauch and Roy.