Rangers’ Poor Defensive Play Concerning But Not Cause for Panic…Yet

With how the New York Rangers have played in the last several games, there is cause for some concern. However, it’s not time to sound the alarm this early in 2024-25.

Interestingly, the Blueshirts are 3-2-0 over their last five games. While that might sound decent, the concern is how they’ve won some of these games. The team is relying too much on goaltending, and the defensive play has been erratic. In all situations, the Rangers’ expected goals for (xGF) share have been as follows over that stretch (according to Natural Stat Trick): 42.16 percent, 66.01 percent, 47.94 percent, 33.07 percent, and 20.75 percent. Most of the teams the Rangers have played against are currently out of a playoff position – except for the Washington Capitals. Also, the 66 percent xGF against the Sabres might be misleading, considering the Rangers were chasing almost the entire game in a 6-1 blowout loss.

No question, the process needs to get a lot better. Relying on goaltending too much eventually catches up to you. It’s tough to sustain winning that way – especially in the playoffs.

Why You Shouldn’t Panic

While the Rangers have played far from ideal hockey over the last several contests, it’s not time yet to panic. As things currently stand, the team sits 9-3-1, with 19 points for the first wild card position in the Eastern Conference. Plus, they are only three points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Barclay Goodrow of the New York Rangers and teammates celebrate his overtime goal and win against the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

So yes, the Rangers haven’t been playing great hockey lately – yet they didn’t have to pay a price for it. That’s a positive note. It allows the team to figure things out without feeling pressured to win every night. It’s early and plenty can change, but the math is on the Rangers side to at least make the postseason right now. You also have to ask yourself, does it really matter if the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy again or take the last wild card spot on the last day of the season? What matters most is ensuring the team is ready for playoff hockey.

Also, despite the wins head coach Peter Laviolette has acknowledged his squad needs to play better.

Peter Laviolette, Chris Kreider, and Jonathan Quick break down the #Rangers 4-0 win over the Red Wings https://t.co/k0UAcgkghk pic.twitter.com/X0qqlD1B8p — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 10, 2024

“Overall, to bounce back and get a win is good but there’s definitely still things that can be better,” he told reporters after Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings while critiquing his team’s second period performance.

How Can They Fix It?

Right now, the biggest problem for the Rangers is their defensive play. This season, the team is allowing the ninth most high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. Meanwhile, Before the last five games, the blue line didn’t appear as big of an issue. So what changed?

From a personnel standpoint, Ryan Lindgren has come back. As a result, rookie Victor Mancini along with Zac Jones have been rotating in and out of the lineup. The biggest issue was Laviolette breaking up the top pairing consisting of K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox. Understandably, Fox and Lindgren have been a dependable pairing in the past and you could see why the coaching staff would revert to it.

However, it just isn’t working anymore. Together, the two have posted an xGF of 38.42 percent in 50 minutes of even strength so far for 2024-25. Also, the struggles date back to last season as well; Lindgren and Fox in 218 playoff minutes only carried 41.57 percent of the xGF share. Compare that to the Fox and Miller pairing, which is operating at a 67.02 percent xGF share in 2024-25 in 144 minutes.

This isn’t just to bag on Lindgren but the 26-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries in the past year including a broken jaw, a cracked rib, and an unspecific lower-body injury. His body could be catching up to him and he does not look like the same player he was two years ago.

It might not only be time for Laviolette to limit Lindgren’s minutes – but general manager and president Chris Drury may want to get on the phone and start shopping the defenseman. Mancini and Jones have shown to be capable NHL players. Arguably, the Rangers are a better team without him.

But it’s far too early to come to any conclusions. Standings-wise, the Rangers are in great shape. That said, the defensive play must change for the better. It’s about finding the right combinations with the personnel.