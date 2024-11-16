Hurricanes Place Seth Jarvis on Injured Reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 16) that Seth Jarvis has been placed on injured reserve (IR) retroactive to Nov. 10. The young forward is dealing with an upper-body injury and missed his team’s previous two games against the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club. This move opens a roster spot for Yaniv Perets to back up tonight against the Ottawa Senators with goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov out of action.

Jarvis, in his fourth season with the Hurricanes, has four goals and seven assists in 11 games this season. He played the majority of last season with a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He elected not to have surgery and opted to rehab it naturally. It is unknown if these injuries are related.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To be placed on IR, you have to be out of action for a total of seven days. With the move being retroactive to Nov. 10, he could return to action tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues.

Jarvis wants to play and possibly could play through his injury, but head coach Rod Brind’Amour wants to be cautious this early in the season. “He wants to play,” said Brind’Amour. “He’s old school in that way, that’s for sure. You have to kind of yank him out of the lineup. But like I said, hopefully, that won’t be too long.”

The Hurricanes start a back-to-back tonight at 7 p.m. with the Ottawa Senators and then close out the season series with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 5 p.m. Both games are at the Lenovo Center.