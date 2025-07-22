Hurricanes Bring Back Ryan Suzuki & Ronan Seeley for 1 More Season

As the offseason rolls on, the Carolina Hurricanes stay busy by adding, or re-signing, to their organizational depth. On Monday, July 21, the Hurricanes announced that they signed Ryan Suzuki to a one-year, two-way deal and agreed to terms with Ronan Seeley to the same deal. What does it mean now after the team has brought back all five restricted free agents (RFAs), including Suzuki and Seeley? Also, what does it mean for the two players who return to the organization that drafted them?

The Band Is Back Together

The Hurricanes signed Suzuki to a one-year deal that will see him get paid $775,000 in the NHL, or $130,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL). The deal also includes Suzuki being guaranteed at least $175,000. He finished the 2024-25 season with the Chicago Wolves, tallying 12 goals and 59 points in 69 games. During the Wolves’ two games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, he had one assist. He even played two games for the Hurricanes late in the season following the NHL club securing their spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs. He registered no points following his NHL debut. Suzuki had a career-high 47 assists, along with the 59 points, in his first healthy season since being drafted by the Hurricanes 28th overall in 2019. He has dealt with a multitude of injuries over his short career and wasn’t properly used during his small stint with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the Hurricanes’ split with the Wolves in 2023-24.

However, 2024-25 was the most complete season for Suzuki who looks to build on that going into the 2025-26 campaign. Bringing the 24-year-old London, ON native in will be a boost for the Wolves, who look to make their second consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs under head coach Cam Abbott. Furthermore, it shores up the Hurricanes’ center depth, which is still a need within the organization between the NHL side and the Wolves. Suzuki will join Skyler Brind’Amour and Justin Robidas as the main center depth for the Wolves this upcoming season. A solid returning piece at the center position, and hopefully, Suzuki can take the next step to build on a great 2024-25 season into this fall and beyond. A win-win deal overall for Suzuki and the Hurricanes.

Ronan Seeley, Chicago Wolves (Photo Credit: Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The Hurricanes also announced that they agreed to terms with Seeley, the 22-year-old defenseman from Yellowknife, NT. The 208th overall pick in 2020 returns after tallying three goals and 10 points in 69 games with the Wolves. He was the Wolves’ alternate captain last season in his third season with the team. He was a main cog in the defense as they stormed their way to the Calder Cup Playoffs after missing for the first two seasons. The deal with the Hurricanes is also a one-year, two-way contract like Suzuki’s. However, Seeley will be paid $813,750 in the NHL, or $80,000 in the AHL. It’s another good deal for the Hurricanes as they bring back a key defensive player who is still building his game with the Wolves. He looks to build on last season’s run with Spiros Anastas, who was the defensive coach for the Wolves. Under Anastas, the Wolves’ defense took the necessary steps to help build the path to the playoffs.

Bringing back Seeley will be a nice touch to the team as they hope for another playoff appearance, but with a deeper run. The Wolves are looking to secure the franchise’s sixth championship, and re-signing both Suzuki and Seeley could help along the way. Overall, great deals for both the Hurricanes and their homegrown players in Seeley and Suzuki. That said, who else will be joining the team before the start of the NHL and AHL seasons this fall? Only time will tell.

Dog Days of Summer Roll Along

As we slowly get closer to the start of the 2025-26 season, the Hurricanes still sit with $10.64 million in cap space following the two-way deals for Suzuki and Seeley. It’ll be interesting to see what they do between now and Oct. 9 before opening night against the New Jersey Devils. Will they add more players to the NHL team, or will it be moves for the Wolves in the AHL? No one knows, but it will be fun to watch as we get closer to the start of another hockey season for the Hurricanes, Wolves, and even the new addition to the organizational affiliations, the Greensboro Gargoyles of the ECHL. Either way, there is a long way to go, and anything can happen between now and October.