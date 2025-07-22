Oilers News & Rumours: Pacioretty, Walman, Ekholm, McDavid & More

The Edmonton Oilers have had plenty of rumours surrounding them recently, as we are just six days out from the previous column, but a lot has happened. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at a potential link to Max Pacioretty, the potential of extensions for Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman this summer, as well as the confidence that’s growing in a Connor McDavid extension getting done this offseason.

Pacioretty Linked to Oilers as Potential Fit?

Max Pacioretty is nearing the end of his career and while he spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after earning a spot out of training camp on a PTO and could be contemplating retirement, he was recently listed as a potential fit for the Oilers as a replacement for Corey Perry, who chose to sign with the Los Angeles Kings.

In a recent column, David Staples wrote:

This doesn’t mean this veteran NHL forward will sign with the Oilers. But his skillset — think Corey Perry, only far more physical — fits with what Edmonton needs and would provide said free agrent forward, [Max] Pacioretty, with a solid chance of winning his first Stanley Cup. source – ‘Big name Toronto winger makes sense to take Corey Perry’s old job on Oilers’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07-21-2025

Pacioretty, who is 36 years old, scored five goals and added eight assists for 13 points through 37 games last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 335 goals and added 346 assists for 681 points through 939 games, which comes out to a 0.73 points-per-game average. One more season could push him past the 1000-game plateau, and if he is interested in making a push for a Stanley Cup, signing with the Oilers would be a solid choice for him.

Multiple Extensions Coming? NCAA Signing Coming?

In another article from Staples, he cited Bob Stauffer as a source, and hinted that an extension for Walman is imminent, one could be coming for Ekholm, and the Oilers should get down to business on a McDavid extension. He also touched on an NCAA free agent that the Oilers are in on.

Staples wrote:

A team that’s got Darnell Nurse for several more years. And it wouldn’t surprise me if the Oilers extended Mattias Ekholm, maybe even this summer. What about Brett Kulak? And then there’s Jake Walman. He’s going to get extended too. You could pretty much bet on that, though he’ll likely play on the right side. But you might need some younger blood coming as a left shot. source – ”Throw you a little bone’: Oilers look to ink key veteran d-men, insider says’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07-21-2025

He went on to mention that the Oilers are interested in signing Mac Gadowsky, a defender committed to Penn State in the NCAA, who is widely considered as one of the top offensive defenders in the league. Lastly, Stauffer thinks that the Oilers and McDavid are going to ramp up contract talks in early August, after Leon Draisaitl’s wedding.

The Oilers have quite a few players to extend, or re-sign, before the 2026-27 season, and PuckPedia projects that the Oilers will have just under $45 million to do so. Both goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard need deals, as well as McDavid, Walman, Kulak, Ekholm, and then will have any left over money to spend on anyone else they want to bring back. Time will tell what they choose to do with that money, but it sounds like they’re going to get ahead of some of what they need to get done, before they run the risk of losing them all.

