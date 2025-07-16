Oilers News & Rumours: Howard, Dipietro, Schedule Revealed, New Coaches

The Edmonton Oilers have made some changes over the past week, including making a trade and some coaching changes, all while being involved in some speculation about goaltenders as the 2025-26 season approaches.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the acquisition of Isaac Howard, the connection to Michael Dipietro, the new schedule being revealed, and some new coaches being hired after the departure of Glen Gulutzan, and Paul Coffey stepping back into an advisor role.

Oilers Acquire Isaac Howard

After weeks of speculation, the Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning made a prospect swap. The Oilers acquired forward Isaac Howard in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly. The Oilers also announced that they had signed Howard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The #Oilers have acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O'Reilly. We have also signed Howard to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/k3UHkpv6Ik — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 9, 2025

Howard, who is 21 years old, won the Hobey Baker Award last season as the top NCAA player after an incredible campaign at Michigan State University, where he scored 26 goals and added 26 assists for 52 points through 37 games.

O’Reilly, who is 19 years old, was drafted 32nd overall by the Oilers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he scored 28 goals and added 43 assists for 71 points through 62 games with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Oilers Connected to Michael Dipietro

As rumours continue to circulate about the Oilers looking for a goaltender, they were linked to the Boston Bruins’ third-string goaltender, Michael Dipietro, who recently signed an extension with them, but could be the odd player out heading into the new campaign. The Oilers were linked to him recently.

Dipietro, who is 26 years old, has only ever suited up for three NHL games, all with the Canucks, posting a 5.25 GAA and a .771 SV%. The Oilers could look to add him to create some internal competition for the backup position, while putting some pressure on Stuart Skinner.

Oilers Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

On Wednesday (Jul. 16) morning, the Oilers revealed their regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 #Oilers schedule has arrived with a Battle of Alberta to open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at @RogersPlace!



Full schedule details ⤵️ https://t.co/gaOoe8CFl8 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 16, 2025

The Oilers open the season against the Calgary Flames, then face the Vancouver Canucks before a five-game road trip. They have their first rematch against the Florida Panthers in Florida on November 22nd, which ends their season-high seven-game road trip in the middle of November.

Oilers Sign Three New Coaches

After Gulutzan and Coffey were confirmed to be leaving the bench, the Oilers announced they had signed three new coaches.

📰 NEW COACHES‼️



The #Oilers have added Paul McFarland (assistant), Peter Aubry (goaltending) & Conor Allen (skills) to their coaching staff.https://t.co/XmAqHluQWD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 14, 2025

Paul McFarland, who was previously the head coach of the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL), joins the team to oversee the power-play. Peter Aubry will take over the goaltending coach duties from Dustin Schwartz, and Conor Allen joins as the new skills coach.

It sounds like Mark Stuart will be taking over the duties that Coffey held last season for the defensive side of things and will be continuing to oversee the penalty kill.

It sounds like Mark Stuart will be taking over the duties that Coffey held last season for the defensive side of things and will be continuing to oversee the penalty kill.