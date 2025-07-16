The Case Against the Rangers Pairing Gavrikov With Fox

The New York Rangers made a major commitment to Vladislav Gavrikov this summer when they signed him to a seven-year, $48.95 million contract that carries an average annual value of $6,992,857. General Manger Chris Drury clearly believes Gavrikov will be a major part of the defensive corps going forward.

Gavrikov is a shutdown defenseman who recorded 30 points last season. He brings size, reach, and the ability to play over 20 minutes a night. He’s also a plus on the penalty kill. For a team that needs more stability on the blue line, he checks a lot of boxes.

One of the first questions that will be asked regarding Gavrikov is how he might fit with Adam Fox. On paper, the pairing makes a lot of sense, but there are also reasons to consider a different route.

Some of the Pros

There are a few clear positives to pairing Gavrikov with Fox, the most obvious being stylistic fit. Gavrikov is a steady, defensive-minded presence who could allow Fox to play more freely and focus on generating offense. He defends the rush well, has good reach, and is effective on the penalty kill. That kind of partner could make Fox’s job easier, especially in the defensive zone.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s also the simple benefit of stacking one’s best players. On paper, Gavrikov and Fox would give the Rangers a reliable, well-balanced top pair that could be trusted in all situations. If the coaching staff wants a pair they can lean on for heavy minutes, this one would fit the bill.

Why It Might Not Be the Best Option

The biggest issue with pairing Fox and Gavrikov is what it takes away from the rest of the lineup. If both players are capable of carrying their own pairings — and given their contracts, they should be — that’s a massive asset for the Rangers. It would give them over 40 minutes a night with top-pairing quality on the ice, instead of stacking both into the same 20-25 minute window.

Fox is making $9.5 million. Gavrikov comes in just under $7 million. That’s more than $16 million tied up in one unit if they’re played together. Depth becomes a concern fast, especially if the second pair is cobbled together with lesser options.

There’s also no real need to protect Fox, who has shown he can elevate whoever he plays with and doesn’t need a safety net. Gavrikov, meanwhile, was signed to be more than just a complementary piece. If both players can drive their own pairings, the Rangers are far better off spreading that value out.

Rangers Better Off Keeping Gavrikov & Fox Separate

There’s nothing wrong with the idea of pairing Gavrikov with Fox. It would probably work, and there’s a clear logic behind it. But just because something works doesn’t mean it’s the best use of resources.

The Rangers are paying Fox like a franchise cornerstone and Gavrikov like a legitimate top-four defenseman. If they can each drive their own pairing, and there’s every reason to believe they can, the Rangers are in a much stronger position. Instead of relying on one elite pairing to handle 20-something minutes a night, they’d have two dependable units they can roll for 40-plus minutes. That’s the kind of depth that wins in the playoffs.

Stacking talent looks good on paper, but the NHL is a matchup league. The more quality one can spread throughout the lineup, the better chance their team has of controlling games over three periods. Pairing Gavrikov and Fox might be tempting, but if the Rangers are getting what they paid for, they’ll be better off with both players leading their own groups.