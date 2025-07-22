Anaheim Ducks Should Extend Mason McTavish Soon

The Anaheim Ducks recently signed defenseman Drew Helleson and goaltender Lukas Dostal to contract extensions, and they’ve added new players to the team this offseason. However, one important player remains in limbo: restricted free agent (RFA) Mason McTavish. He is, arguably, one of the Ducks’ best and most consistent offensive performers. The fact that he is still unsigned is a surprise. It is unclear whether or not the team wants to keep McTavish. Little has been said regarding his status in Anaheim. Could there be tough contract negotiations ongoing, or does the team wish to move on from him? He did receive a qualifying offer from the Ducks, but final details are still up in the air.

Though McTavish was a solid performer last season, his role was diminished when (former) coach Greg Cronin labeled him a “third line guy”– although he had back-to-back two-goal performances. McTavish had also been steadily improving for over a year. In 2023-24, he recorded 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) and increased his point total by ten in 2024-25 (22 goals, 30 assists). He also cleaned up his game significantly, decreasing his penalty minutes from 86 to just 38, despite earning more ice time. Last season, he led the team in goals and was second overall in points. On a team that struggles to find offense, keeping a player like McTavish is a must.

The Future of the Ducks

With the recent additions of Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund, the Ducks now have two potential regular scorers who can adapt to the Ducks’ system and provide solid performances. Both players struggled last season – Kreider and Granlund both scored 22 goals – and they are in their 30s, meaning they will age out of the league sooner rather than later.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Thirteen players on the Ducks roster are 25 or older, and 13 are in the under-25 crowd. Anaheim should not waste time and resources focusing on older players when they should be developing their young core, including a star like McTavish. At just 22 years old and with lots of room to grow, he has the potential to be the team’s next Paul Kariya or Teemu Selanne.

If the Ducks don’t sign McTavish soon, there is a good chance another team will submit an aggressive offer sheet, Frank Seravalli noted on Bleacher Report. Any team looking for a quick, adaptable, young forward who scores consistently would be smart to take a gamble on him. Yet, he’s exactly what the Ducks need, especially when they’ve made it clear that they intend to make the playoffs this season. The Ducks should look to sign McTavish long-term based on the way he has proven himself, met (and exceeded) expectations, and improved his game season after season.

I would assume a cornerstone of offense like McTavish would be signed to at least five years in Anaheim, as the team recently did with goaltender Lukas Dostal. His value in his next contract should also be reasonably high. His last contract was for three years at $2,682,501 average annual value (AAV), and that number should go up significantly. With over $21 million in cap space remaining, the front office does not need to be shy about making an aggressive offer for the forward. The team’s top point producer, Troy Terry, is on a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV) — and he does not score nearly as much as he is a playmaker. McTavish should be on a similar path if the team really does want to invest in their future and create a winning reputation and record once again.

There is still a lot of time left in the offseason and work to be done before the roster is set. However, if the Ducks want to invest in their future and establish a winning record and a playoff berth beyond next season, young players like McTavish are exactly who they should be signing. Why throw away a good thing?