Rangers Are Relying on Miller & Trocheck to Lead by Example

After making a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2023-24, the New York Rangers had a very disappointing 2024-25 season. In response, general manager Chris Drury has looked to make them tougher and better defensively. In order to bounce back this season, they will rely heavily on centers J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck to set the tone and lead by example.

J.T. Miller’s Play

The Rangers made a lot of midseason trades, including acquiring Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick. Miller began his career with New York but was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with team captain Ryan McDonagh during the 2017-18 season. The Canucks acquired him ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he became a star with them.

Miller put together three consecutive excellent seasons with the Canucks, finishing with 32 goals and 67 assists in 2021-22, 32 goals and 50 assists in 2022-23, and 37 goals and 66 assists in 2023-24. He also led them in points in the postseason in both 2019-20, when he finished with six goals and 12 assists in 17 games, and in 2023-24, when he finished with three goals and nine assists in 13 games.

Last season, Miller missed time after taking a leave of absence for personal reasons and did not play as well as he did in 2023-24 with the Canucks. He still played with physicality and was strong on faceoffs, but he was held to nine goals and 26 assists in 40 games before getting traded to the Rangers.

Related: Grading Rangers & Canucks Blockbuster J.T. Miller Trade

Miller was everything the Rangers could have hoped for once they acquired him last season. He produced offensively at even strength, had 76 hits, won 57.6 percent of his faceoffs, and contributed on both the power play and penalty kill. He finished with 13 goals and 22 assists in 32 games with New York. He also helped Mika Zibanejad, who struggled at center last season but played better once they moved him to the wing on Miller’s line.

The New York Rangers traded for J.T. Miller last season (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Rangers need Miller to pick up where he left off last season. He drove to the front of the net, capitalized on his scoring chances, and helped elevate the play of his linemates. Last season, Zibanejad and Chris Kreider struggled at even-strength, and the hope is that this season, Miller will give them consistent production at even strength.

Vincent Trocheck’s Play

After spending his first nine seasons with the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers signed Trocheck to a seven-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. Like Miller, he plays with an edge, goes to the front of the net, contributes on both the power play and penalty kill, and is excellent on faceoffs. He has spent the majority of his time with the Rangers playing on a line with Artemi Panarin, and the two have formed chemistry. He had a strong first regular season with the Rangers in 2022-23 as he finished with 22 goals and 42 assists, but was held to one goal and no assists in seven playoff games.

In 2023-24, Trocheck finished with 22 goals and 52 assists in the regular season as he played well with Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. He was even better in the postseason as he was excellent on special teams, consistently generated offense at even strength, and scored clutch goals, including the winner in double overtime in a 4-3 Game 2 victory over the Hurricanes in the second round. He helped them make a run to the Eastern Conference Final and finished with eight goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

Last season, Trocheck still played well, but his line was not dominant at even strength, and Lafreniere struggled, as did many of the team’s key players. However, even as the team slumped, Trocheck was noticeable and finished with 26 goals, 33 assists, 214 hits, and 78 blocked shots while winning 59.3 percent of his faceoffs.

The Rangers Need Miller and Trocheck to Step Up

The Rangers are trying to improve defensively and form an identity as a tougher team, so they will be relying heavily on both Miller and Trocheck to lead the way. They both play with physicality, are capable of producing consistently offensively, and can contribute on special teams. To get back to the postseason, New York will need both key centers to step up.