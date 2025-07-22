2 Key Early-Season Games on the Bruins’ 2025-26 Schedule

As we near the end of July, we recently passed the midpoint of the Boston Bruins’ 2025 offseason, and we are now officially closer to the start of the 2025-26 season than we are to the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Over the past month, we have seen the NHL Draft come and go, the flurry of free agency, and the release of the NHL schedule. Hockey season is still a ways away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the matchups that we will have our eyes on come October. Let’s take a look at some pivotal games towards the beginning of the 2025-26 Bruins’ calendar.

Oct. 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Bruins open their campaign against the Chicago Blackhawks at home in a night matchup. This game will be telling, as most openers are. The Bruins had an uncharacteristically bad season in 2024-25, and they have not acquired any big names in free agency like many fans hoped. It will be interesting to see if the product on the ice to start 2025-26 looks as lethargic as it did for most of a season ago.

The Blackhawks are not necessarily a daunting opponent, finishing with the second-worst point total in the entire league a season ago. The Bruins will also have Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm back, both of the elite defensemen they were missing for large portions of last season. It will be interesting to keep an eye on how their return impacts the Bruins’ play at both ends of the ice. Additionally, Jeremy Swayman had the worst showing of his NHL career in 2024-25; his play early on will likely be a good indicator of whether he will be able to rebound in 2025-26.

Oct. 21 vs. Florida Panthers

This game is the biggest of the Bruins’ first few weeks of the season by far. Whenever the Stanley Cup champions are coming to town, the game is circled – even more so when it is the Panthers. Quite simply, Florida has owned the Bruins over the past few years, eliminating them from the playoffs in two of the past three postseasons. A rivalry has brewed between these teams, with the contests between them played at a level of physicality reminiscent of playoff hockey – even in early-season matchups. A win against the Panthers would go a long way in building confidence for the rest of the season and proving that the Bruins belong in the conversation of contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

While facing off against a major rival and the defending champs is enough to make any regular-season game a must-watch, this contest has an added layer. It will be Brad Marchand’s return to Boston, fresh off signing a six-year deal to stay in South Florida. This will be a bittersweet night at TD Garden; the former captain will undoubtedly be honored with a tribute and a standing ovation from the Bruins’ faithful. Marchand spent the first 15-plus years of his career as a member of the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup along the way. A hard-nosed player known for his grit and toughness, he embodied the brand of hockey that has become the standard in Boston, and it would not be surprising if the No. 63 ended up hanging from the rafters of TD Garden. Marchand’s return, along with the matchup with the Panthers, will be a must-watch.

Key Contests

The start of an NHL season is as interesting a time as any in the NHL, as we find out what teams are made of and who is a contender. These contests will be telling for the Bruins. Getting off on the right foot against the Blackhawks will be key to establishing some momentum to start the campaign, and Marchand’s return to Boston a few weeks later will undoubtedly be a must-watch.