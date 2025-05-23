2 Forwards the Bruins Should Target in Free Agency

The Boston Bruins need help offensively. They came in the bottom six in the league in just about every meaningful statistic in 2024-25. Sure, they dealt several key pieces at the deadline and were injury-ridden, but they were far below their standard by any measure.

As a result of their deadline moves and several expiring contracts, the Bruins are set to head into free agency with around $28 million in cap space. That is a sizeable amount for the newly re-signed Don Sweeney to play with, and he will undoubtedly look to fill this obvious gap in their roster. Assuming that they bring back Morgan Geekie, who is coming off a career year, the team could use at least one more top-six center and a top-six winger. Let’s take a look at who is available and who makes sense for the Bruins to pursue.

Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner is one of the more high-profile free agents in recent memory, and it appears that both he and the Toronto Maple Leafs are prepared to move on from one another. After a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Marner spoke about his time in Toronto in the past tense. If the Bruins choose to sign him, he would immediately become the most dynamic offensive teammate David Pastrnak has had in his career. While Pastrnak and Geekie both had great seasons, the team was clearly missing the star power on the offensive end to remain competitive. Signing the Maple Leafs’ winger would go a long way to addressing that.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Marner figures to become the highest-paid forward – if not player – in NHL history this offseason, but the Bruins have cap space to play with. He will likely end up inking a deal for north of $12 million per year, the question will end up being if the Bruins believe he is worth the amount the market is willing to pay for him. This will particularly be a concern given that the Bruins have some long-term contracts that they signed last offseason that are off to a bad start. If they are going to commit the dollar value and term that Marner will be asking for, they should feel very confident that he is going to be as advertised.

Brock Boeser

While there are perhaps bigger names available on the market, Brock Boeser would be a top-six winger that the Bruins could very well target this offseason, who would immediately inject additional life into their offense. He was unable to reach an agreement with the Canucks this season and appears set to depart in free agency. He averaged nearly a point per game in 2024-25 and, at 28 years old, is in the prime of his career. While this signing would not be nearly as loud as Marner’s, Boeser would come in at about half the annual value. The Bruins found some success towards the end of the season, pairing Pastrnak with Geekie and Elias Lindholm on their top line. If they wanted to keep these three together, Boeser could fit in well on a second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. This would allow the Bruins to bolster positions further down their roster, which would likely go less addressed if they were to target Marner.

Options at Forward

The 2025 free agent class is deep at the forward position. With that said, many of the names on the market are on the back half of their careers. With their moves at the trade deadline, the Bruins put themselves in a position to be competitive in the future, and they should not squander that by signing players who will be past their primes in a few years. John Tavares, Brock Nelson, and Brad Marchand (assuming he would not come back on a team-friendly deal) all fall into this category. Boeser and Marner are two options on the wing who would both make an immediate impact and will likely be in their primes for the near future.