Tommy’s Takes: Bruins’ Lopsided Losses & Pastrnak’s Hot Play Both Continue

It was a three-game week for the Boston Bruins. The team went 1-2-0 and you could put this week into two different storylines. This was a team that was beaten and beaten badly to start and then one that bounced back in the biggest way possible. The key takes from this week are alarming trends, both in bad ways and good ways.

Losing and Losing Big

When the Bruins lose, they lose big. This is not something that is just a common theme at the start of the week, but also during the entirety of the 2024-25 season. Throughout the season, they have lost 11 games by four or more goals, which is 50% of their losses. Needless to say, that’s not very good or very inspiring. This was a big week for the Bruins. After coming off a demoralizing 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils (Jan. 22), they reeled off two impressive wins over the Ottawa Senators (Jan. 23), and Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 25).

Instead of building off those two victories, they lost and they lost big. The Bruins started the game quickly against the Buffalo Sabres (Jan. 28) by grabbing the first goal. Then the wheels fell off. They were slow, got outskated, outshot, and simply outplayed. The Sabres, who were the worst team in the Eastern Conference by the point of this matchup were the better hockey team. For a Bruins team that needs to be playing playoff hockey, this was bad. They lost the game 7-2 and saw two Sabres players record hat tricks.

The game against the Jets (Jan. 30) was similar fashion. The Bruins managed to keep pace with them and tested Connor Hellebuyck. But after tying the game early in the second period, they fell flat and surrendered four unanswered goals. It was just a bad showing and at a time when they needed the two points.

The Bruins did not just lose, they lost in embarrassing fashion and got outscored 13-4 in the first two games of the week. The wild card race is heating up and the Bruins’ margin for error is small.

Pastrnak’s Strong January Leaks Into February

Even when your team is not playing its best, you want your best players to be your best players. Winger David Pastrnak has been the Bruins’ best player and most valuable for the last three seasons and is certainly the most valuable player in 2024-25.

Tommy’s Takes Boston Bruins (The Hockey Writers)

Not only does Pastrnak lead the team in points (65), but he also leads the team in goals (27). His line of Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie have been stellar for the Bruins all season long. Furthermore, it was the most productive in the month of January and a lot of that had to do with the play of Pastrnak.

Pastrnak was named one of the stars for the month of January, as he finished with 11 goals and 24 points. He was carrying the Bruins and shouldering the load offensively. Sometimes having a hot month can eventually lead to a cooldown, but not for Pastrnak.

Pastrnak picked up where he left off and helped spearhead a much-needed 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers. He netted his 18th career hat trick and now has 14 goals in his last 14 games played. No player has been more productive since the calendar turned to 2025 and Pastrnak shed light on his stellar play.

“I definitely set my standards high. Never satisfied…try to get better every single game. The sky’s the limit when I’m on my game…right now it’s going well.”

The Bruins have their star playing well and the goal should be finishing strong before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Building Off This Victory

The lopsided losses have been a trend all season long and when the Bruins lose it’s losing badly. The goal should be to pick up steam and finish the upcoming week strong before the break. Pastrnak is playing MVP-level hockey and the Bruins will need that heading into the new week.