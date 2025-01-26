Bruins’ Top Line Has Been Key to Their Success in January

It’s been a great month of January for the Boston Bruins’ top line. The top line of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie has been stellar for the Bruins. Furthermore, they’ve put the team on their backs and have shouldered the load from a production standpoint. Their impacts are not going unnoticed and the chemistry they are building is sensational.

Bruins’ Top Line Has Been Remarkable

The line for the Bruins has been nothing short of amazing. They’ve not only put the team on their backs, they’ve been one of the most consistent lines for the Bruins in the month of January. When you are on fire, you’re on fire – this line is on fire.

When you look at the Bruins under the surface, they have not been the strongest 5-on-5 team. More often than not, they are chasing the game, and that’s become a recurring theme when discussing this team. However, this line has managed to control possession 50% of the time when on the ice. As a line, they are getting their looks and the finishing ability for this line has been nothing short of amazing.

In the month of January, this trio has generated 4.98 expected goals for (xGF) and has scored nine goals. That’s 4.02 goals scored above their expected rate. That’s huge. What stands out more is that the Bruins have scored 25 goals during 5-on-5 play and this line has accounted for one-third of that production. The chemistry is there with this line and they have constantly made plays. After their game against the Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 25), Pastrnak touched on that chemistry.

“We are connected, we are close to each other, and we are clicking… it’s always fun when you have that chemistry with your linemates.”

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The chemistry has been nothing short of amazing. They always seem to know where they are on the ice and the plays they’ve been making have been a delight to watch. You can’t buy chemistry, but this line has it right now. Individually, they have all been enjoying this month because of it.

Individually Standing Out and Making One Another Better

The production as a line has been stellar for the Bruins. The team is reaping the benefits from their play individually.

Pastrnak has been the best player in the month of January, leading the league in goals (11) and points (22). Pastrnak currently has four three-point games this month as well. Zacha has only two goals but has nine assists this month, with six of them being primary. As for Geekie, he has seven goals on the month and ten points. Also, all his assists are primary. He has gone from a healthy scratch to the third line to the top line and has not turned back. He’s enjoyed his time on that line and has also enjoyed the chemistry he’s developed with Pastrnak.

“It’s growing…it’s fun, it’s always fun to play with guys with lots of skill. For me, personally, you’re kind of in awe of the things he does with the puck. Just try to get open. It’s lots of fun right now, so keep having fun.”

Not only are the three players finding the back of the net, but they are also factoring into the goals the team is scoring. Combined, they have 43 points and have been a large part of the Bruins’ production.

In the last seven games, the trio has dominated individually. They’ve combined for 33 points and have factored into 55% of the team’s scoring. That’s an absurd rate. Not to mention, this past week has been the Pastrnak and Geekie show. They’ve connected for four goals in the past three games and these goals have been at key points in the game.

Thread the noodle 🍝 pic.twitter.com/1nFWinOYXG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2025

In the game against the Ottawa Senators (Jan. 23), Pastrnak found Geekie right in front of the net with a great cross-ice pass. Against the Avalanche, they connected for two goals, which was the deciding factor. Pastrnak made a great heads-up play on the first goal, being able to send a cross-ice pass near the faceoff circle for Geekie to beat Scott Wedgewood. The second goal was very similar to the goal against the Senators. Individually, they are performing. Together, they’ve grown to be even stronger. Head coach Joe Sacco touched on that after the Avalanche game.

“They’re finding their spots in the offensive zone. Reading off each other. And Geeks is doing a good job. He’s finishing his chances and 88’s playing pretty good hockey right now.”

Pastrnak makes his teammates around him better. He is a premier playmaker and the team’s most valuable player. The other two have done their part, so this line has managed to be a focal part of this team’s offense.

Bruins’ Top Line Is Lethal

The Bruins’ top line is firing on all cylinders. They are performing individually, but they are also producing together as a line. They’ve been a huge part of the team’s production and why they’ve been winning games. It’s truly wonderful to see. That’ll be a line to keep watching as we advance.