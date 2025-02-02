Josh Morrissey Leads Jets to 5-4 OT Win Over Capitals

The battle of conference leaders did not disappoint, as the West-leading Winnipeg Jets (37-14-3) traveled to D.C. to take on the East-leading Washington Capitals (34-11-7). The Jets avoided a Capitals comeback, winning 5-4 in overtime. Josh Morrissey scored two, including the OT winner, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves in the win.

Related: 3 Keys to Jets Success in February 2025

Alex Ovechkin scored his 24th of the year, while Logan Thompson stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Game Recap

The Jets came out flying, outshooting the Capitals 13-6 in the opening frame. Cole Perfetti opened the scoring at 9:13 on a rebound that originated off a Vladislav Namestnikov shot off the rush. Those two players were back at it again, assisting on a Dylan Samberg goal at 12:41 of the first, as the Jets closed out the period with a 2-0 lead.

Pierre-Luc Dubois cut the lead in half 72 seconds into the second, jumping on the puck right in front of the net. Alex Iafallo deflected a Neal Pionk shot at 4:03 for his seventh of the year, restoring the Jets’ two-goal lead. Taylor Raddysh brought the Capitals back to within in one at 7:26 of a wacky second period, scoring from below the left circle.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Morrissey wristed home his first of the night 70 seconds into the final period, taking a behind-the-goal-line pass from Mark Sheifele and shooting it from the slot. Just over six minutes later, Tom Wilson scored on a Dylan Strome rebound. That goal was Wilson’s 21st of the season, adding to an impressive campaign from the 30-year-old.

Ovechkin tied the game at 12:21 on his classic slap shot from inside the blue line. For Ovechkin, it was his 877th career goal, putting him only 18 behind Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.

Morrissey would end the game at 1:57 of overtime, sealing the Jets’ 5-4 win.

Up Next

The Capitals are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Florida Panthers. The Jets are also in action on Tuesday, welcoming the Carolina Hurricanes to Winnipeg.