NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Blues, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Edmonton Oilers look at bringing back Cody Ceci? There would have to be a lot of maneuvering to make it work. Meanwhile, is there a situation where Sidney Crosby would be willing to accept a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins? Might Jordan Binnington be open to a move to Carolina? Finally, are the Calgary Flames looking at making a move but have to wait due to the status of one of their first-round picks?

Cody Ceci Return to the Oilers?

During a segment on Sportsnet 590, The FAN: Matt Marchese and Mike Futa talked about the Edmonton Oilers bringing back defenseman Cody Ceci. Mike Futa noted, “For them to get to where they want to be, they’re going to have to sort out the back end. And that’s going to involve additions, or addition, for sure. We were talking yesterday, I 100% see the return of Ceci.”

Marchese responded that he wasn’t the biggest Ceci fan but admitted that the former Oiler was a key part of the team’s penalty kill, which has struggled this season. He said he knows the players, their system, and he’s an upgrade defensively.

What Futa overlooked when he mentioned that San Jose could retain salary is that the Sharks have retained on the max allowable for this season. So, either this needs to be a three-team trade that sends Ceci elsewhere first at his full salary and then to the Oilers on a retained deal, or the Oilers take his full cap hit, which they are unlikely to do.

Only Scenario Crosby Might Accept Trade out of Pittsburgh

Elliotte Friedman reported in his recent 32 Thoughts column that, despite all the speculation coming out of Pittsburgh, he doesn’t believe Sidney Crosby will ask to be traded. Noting he just committed there with a new contract, there’s only one scenario that might see the superstar OK with a move.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman writes:

If Sidney Crosby wished to go anywhere else, he wouldn’t have extended with the Penguins. The only way I could ever see it changing is if reality hit him harder than he expected. I don’t see that right now. I don’t believe Pittsburgh wants to trade Evgeni Malkin, and I don’t believe he wants to go anywhere else.

Could Binnington Ask for Trade Out of St. Louis?

James Murphy of RG.ORG reports that he asked a former St. Louis Blues source if Jordan Binnington might eventually ask to be traded by the St. Louis Blues, to which the source responded it was possible. The source said he it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the 29-year-old goaltender wanted out based on his recent body language. An NHL executive added, “He’s a gamer, and yeah, I think he’s tasted a Cup before, so he will want more. There are teams that have a chance and could use him.”

Murphy suggested the Carolina Hurricanes would be interested, especially given that veteran starter Frederik Andersen is sidelined again and Pyotr Kochetkov is also banged up.

Flames In Holding Pattern Due to Complications With First-Round Pick

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy told Jim Biringer that things are more complicated when it comes to making a trade this season as one of his first-round picks is tied up by the Montreal Canadiens due to the 2022 Sean Monahan trade. “It makes it tough because if we wanted to make a trade involving a first-round pick, I guess we could use the Devils’ first-round pick,” Conroy explained. “But, with the Florida first-round pick and our pick in play with the Sean Monahan deal, it does things a little more difficult right now, to be honest.”

The Flames currently hold three conditional first-round picks. It makes things tricky when it comes to using draft picks to add quality players.