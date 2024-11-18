Oilers’ Goalie Stuart Skinner Has Proven Himself, Despite Mounting Criticism

The Edmonton Oilers are performing below expectations so far this season, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division standings with 20 points from a record of 9-7-2.

There is plenty of blame to go around for Edmonton’s subpar start, and a lot of stones have been cast in the direction of goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Criticism of Skinner reached a new level on Saturday (Nov. 16), however, after the netminder allowed goals less than one minute apart in the third period as Edmonton blew a late lead and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Skinner’s Numbers Rank Among Worst in NHL

Skinner is now 5-5-2 with a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.28 and a save percentage (SV%) of .877. Among NHL goalies who have appeared in more than 10 games, he has the worst SV% and third-worst GAA. He has allowed at least three goals in 10 of his 12 starts.

Defensive lapses by his teammates have far too often put Skinner in a tough spot, but that doesn’t excuse his lacklustre play. If Edmonton is going to capture the Stanley Cup in 2025, the Oilers need to play better team defence, and they especially need their last line of defence to play better between the pipes.

The fortunes of this team hinge on Skinner as much as anyone, arguably even Connor McDavid, which is perhaps why any dip in his performance causes so much consternation in Oil Country: there’s already a growing chorus among fans calling for Edmonton to acquire another goaltender via trade. And if all of this is giving a sense of déjà vu, that would be because it’s exactly like one year ago.

This Season Is Following a Familiar Script

It was at this point last season, after 18 games, that Edmonton completely reversed course from a dreadful first six weeks. The Oilers, who were 5-12-1 and 10 points out of a playoff spot, went 44-15-1 over their remaining 64 contests to climb up the standings and propel themselves on a postseason run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images)

And it was after his first 12 starts last season that Skinner snapped out of a terrible funk, elevating his play to a level that backstopped Edmonton on its incredible run.

Through the Oilers’ first 18 games of 2023-24, Skinner had a record of 4-7-1 with a GAA of 3.66 and SV% of .865. Just like this season, he ranked last in the NHL for SV% among goalies with more than 10 appearances, while his GAA was second worst among goalies with more than 10 games played.

It was in his 13th start, on Nov. 24 against the Washington Capitals, that Skinner recorded his first shutout of the season, stopping all 25 shots he faced. The Oilers beat Washington 5-0 at Capital One Arena, beginning an eight-game win streak that marked the turning point of their campaign.

From American Thanksgiving until the end of Edmonton’s 2023-24 regular season schedule, Skinner posted a 32-9-4 record with a 2.35 GAA and .916 SV%. Over that span, he led the NHL in wins and placed among the league’s leading netminders for GAA and SV%. The born-and-raised Edmontonian then proceeded to go 14-9 with a 2.45 GAA and .901 SV% in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Skinner Can Turn Things Around

Considering the aforementioned numbers, there is ample reason to believe that Skinner will find his form. To give up on a 26-year-old goalie who has been a Calder Trophy finalist, Pacific Division All-Star, took his team to within one win of the Stanley Cup, and most importantly, proven he can dig himself out of a rut, is irrational and rash.

It’s also worth noting that this is only the third year that Skinner has begun the season on Edmonton’s roster. That is to say, there’s not much of a track record to base things on, and the limited evidence that exists suggests Skinner can and will get back on track.

Would it be ideal if he didn’t struggle out of the gate? Of course. But the same could be said for everyone who’s had a role in the disappointing manner that Edmonton has opened both this season and last.

Skinner, along with his teammates, needs to better from hereon. That can start tonight (Nov. 18) when Edmonton takes on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.