Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Wild – 11/16/24

The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (10-5-0) at WILD (11-2-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Colin Blackwell

Injured: None

Status report

Dumba returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Matt Boldy — Marcus Johansson

Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Mikey Milne

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill – Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body)

Status report

Milne will make his NHL debut.

Zuccarello, a forward, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Eriksson Ek, a forward, is day to day. … Brodin is day to day; the defenseman skated but will miss his second straight game.

