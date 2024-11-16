Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Wild – 11/16/24

The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (10-5-0) at WILD (11-2-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Colin Blackwell
Injured: None
Status report
- Dumba returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Matt Boldy — Marcus Johansson
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Mikey Milne
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill – Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body)
Status report
- Milne will make his NHL debut.
- Zuccarello, a forward, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Friday.
- Eriksson Ek, a forward, is day to day. … Brodin is day to day; the defenseman skated but will miss his second straight game.
