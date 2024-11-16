Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Lightning – 11/16/24

The New Jersey Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (12-6-2) at LIGHTNING (8-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Status report
- Point, a center, participated in the Lightning optional morning skate Saturday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.
- Tampa Bay could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
