Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Lightning – 11/16/24

The New Jersey Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (12-6-2) at LIGHTNING (8-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont



Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

Point, a center, participated in the Lightning optional morning skate Saturday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

Tampa Bay could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

