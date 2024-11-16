Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sabres – 11/16/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (8-8-1) at FLYERS (7-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Status report
- Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will play with Greenway out; the forward had left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a “nagging ailment.”
- Thompson took part in an optional morning skate and the center said he expects to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
- Luukkonen also skated Saturday; Ruff said Friday he expects the goalie to be available against the Kings as well.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- Couturier took part in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and could play after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. He’s expected to replace Frost, a forward.
- Drysdale and York took part in the skate Saturday but neither defenseman will play; Drysdale wore a noncontact jersey.
