Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sabres – 11/16/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (8-8-1) at FLYERS (7-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will play with Greenway out; the forward had left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a “nagging ailment.”

Thompson took part in an optional morning skate and the center said he expects to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Luukkonen also skated Saturday; Ruff said Friday he expects the goalie to be available against the Kings as well.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Couturier took part in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and could play after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. He’s expected to replace Frost, a forward.

Drysdale and York took part in the skate Saturday but neither defenseman will play; Drysdale wore a noncontact jersey.

