Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Oilers – 11/16/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jeff Skinner

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Alex Steeves

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Matthews, a center, will miss his sixth straight game.

Robertson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, replacing Steeves, a forward.

The Maple Leafs assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday.

