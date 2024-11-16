Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Oilers – 11/16/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (9-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jeff Skinner
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg
Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Jani Hakanpaa
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, Alex Steeves
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Matthews, a center, will miss his sixth straight game.
- Robertson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, replacing Steeves, a forward.
- The Maple Leafs assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday.
