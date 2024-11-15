4 Things the Devils Need to Keep the Momentum Rolling

The New Jersey Devils look dangerous, sitting at the top of the Metropolitan Division. With top-notch goaltending and an abundance of offensive manpower, they have won four of their last five games. They must capitalize on their recent success to bolster their 12-6-2 record.

The Devils had an incredible comeback win Saturday night against the New York Islanders. Then, they swept the Florida Panthers this week with two consecutive wins. Each game showcased the resilience and grit of the 2024-25 Devils. However, the team has a challenging stretch of games ahead of them. They will face some difficult opponents, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Washington Capitals. Here are some key factors for the Devils to maintain momentum.

Special Teams Dominate

The Devils’ special teams have been exceptional as of late. Their penalty kill ranks fourth in the league with an 85.5% success rate. By minimizing shot attempts and high-danger scoring opportunities, their penalty kill has been on a heater. In particular, Nico Hischier’s 200-foot play has come in handy when the team is down a man, intercepting passes and firing the puck down the ice. The Devils’ special teams will continue to thrive if they put their extensive depth to good use.

Likewise, the power play is ranked fourth in the league at 30.5%. The Devils have a surplus of talent on their front lines but also possess outstanding line chemistry. Defense has come a long way as well, especially with a healthy Luke Hughes in the lineup. Hughes can skate the puck up the neutral zone, drawing opponents away to clear a passing lane. Offensively, the combination of Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt has been unstoppable. On Thursday night, Hughes and Bratt connected on the power play time and time again, keeping the Devils in the lead. The “PB&J” line generates about 4.64 goals per 60 minutes, with an average on-ice shot attempt of 91.5% in 5-on-4 scenarios.

Fast and Furious

Another key factor the Devils must maintain is their speed. At their best, the team can outskate their opponents. In recent games, they have been able to win crucial puck battles and race into the offensive zone. Timo Meier’s goal against the Edmonton Oilers is a prime example of it. Off a feed from Dawson Mercer, Meier raced across the ice, batting the puck out of the air and scoring on Calvin Pickard.

The Devils also have a lot of heavy hitters who get the job done. For example, Bratt ranks in the 97th percentile for shots on goal, along with a top shot speed of 91.32 miles per hour. On the same line, Hughes sits in the 98th percentile for top skating speed. New Jersey also has a lot of players ranked highly for speed bursts over 20 miles per hour, including Hischier, Hughes, Mercer, and Paul Cotter. There are a lot of quick plays that create prime scoring chances, including three shorthanded goals this season. The Devils wear down their competitors, making them dangerous on the rush.

Outperform Underperforming Teams

It’s self-explanatory that the Devils need to win games, but the bigger picture is that they need to outshine underperforming teams. Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks was a perfect example. Even though the Devils have struggled playing back-to-back games, there was no excuse for losing to a team with a 4-9-3 record. Especially when the Sharks’ only goal was a deflection off Meier’s stick.

However, the team has been great at shaking off unfortunate bounces and staying focused on the bigger picture. After their first win against the Panthers, head coach Sheldon Keefe commended the team’s perseverance. “That’s what it takes. That’s how you compete with the best teams. Any dip below that, and you make it real hard on yourself.” The Devils are good at rebounding from disappointment, but they need to stay consistent no matter who they’re playing.

Fourth Line Struggles

An important issue that needs to be resolved is the Devils’ fourth line. In the absence of Nathan Bastian and Curtis Lazar, the team called Justin Dowling up from the Utica Comets. However, the current structure of the fourth line is not sustainable. In recent games, the Devils deployed Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, and Tomas Tatar on the fourth line, with little success. The key to winning games is to have all cylinders firing for all three periods. If the team overworks their top-six forwards, it leaves room for error, as shown by the Devils’ frustrating loss to the Sharks.

Bastian is expected to miss a few more weeks, and Lazar won’t return to the lineup until the spring. In the meantime, the Devils’ options are limited. They could acquire a center via trade, or bring up another contender from Utica, like Max Willman. Last season, Willman collected four points during his NHL stint, and his tenacity could do a better job at replacing Lazar’s gritty style of play. Nonetheless, they must add depth to their fourth offensive pairing.

Maintain Momentum

The Devils have a difficult set of games ahead, but they have all the right pieces for success. If they can keep playing the way they did at Amerant Bank Arena, there is no denying they can remain in a playoff position. Between their penalty kill, power play, and speed, the team is on the verge of great things. If they can keep a winning streak alive, there’s no telling how far the Devils will go this season.